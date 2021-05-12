close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 12, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to close aide

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 12, 2021

A  close aide of Prince William and Kate Middleton has resigned after serving the royal couple for seven years.

Jason Knauf, the chief executive of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation, had  joined Kensington Palace in 2015 and will leave the role at the end of this year.

A statement issued by the royal couple said “Jason has been an integral part of our team since 2015."

It said, "We are immensely grateful for his hard work and commitment, both at The Royal Foundation and previously as our communications secretary."

The couple said "Since taking over as chief executive, Jason has driven positive change, making our vision for our charitable work and the causes that matter most to us a reality

Latest News

More From Entertainment