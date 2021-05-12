close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 12, 2021

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot issues statement on Israel-Palestine escalation

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 12, 2021

Gal Gadot on Wednesday issued a statement on  the situation in Palestine where Israeli forces have killed dozens of civilians during the last few days.

The Israeli-origin actress, who is best known for her role as "Wonder Woman", took to Instagram to issue a statement on the violence that saw dozens of Palestinians killed at the hands of Israeli forces.

She wrote, "My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same."

Gal Gadot added, "I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days."


Latest News

More From Entertainment