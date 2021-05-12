'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot issues statement on Israel-Palestine escalation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gal Gadot on Wednesday issued a statement on the situation in Palestine where Israeli forces have killed dozens of civilians during the last few days.
The Israeli-origin actress, who is best known for her role as "Wonder Woman", took to Instagram to issue a statement on the violence that saw dozens of Palestinians killed at the hands of Israeli forces.
She wrote, "My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same."
Gal Gadot added, "I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days."