Meghan Markle, Prince Harry partner with multi-national to promote gender equity

Meghan and Harry, along with P&G, will help curb the spread of misinformation and online harrassment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's non-profit Archewell Foundation has partnered with Proctor & Gamble to promote multiple causes.



The multi-year deal focuses on promoting gender equity, more inclusive online spaces, and impact through athletics.

In a statement, the organisation said its collaboration will continue to amplify the work Archewell is doing with groups such as Girls Inc. and National Women's Law Center to "elevate the voices of adolescent girls to ensure their point of view and lived experience is heard at the tables where decisions are made."

Moreover, P&G, along with Meghan and Harry, will also help curb the spread of misinformation and online harrassment.

"Now, Archewell Foundation and P&G are undertaking a joint effort in support of building a better online environment that unlocks positive, compassionate, and creative spaces," the announcement shared.

The partnership will also highlight the work Prince Harry has been doing in the realm of sports for injured or differently-abled veterans, like with the Invictus Games.

It "will leverage the platform of Para sport to increase visibility and inclusivity," the announcement added.