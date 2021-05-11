Eid ul Fitr in Pakistan expected on Friday

This file photo taken on May 27, 2017 shows the moon rising over the giant Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. — AFP/File

Pakistan will likely observe Eid ul Fitr on Friday, the Meteorological Department said Tuesday, as there was "no chance" of citing the Shawwal moon on May 12, Wednesday.

If the moon is not sighted on Wednesday — Ramadan 29 — then the holy month would be observed for 30 days, and the festival of Eid would be celebrated on May 14 — Friday.

The met said the new moon of Shawwal would be born on crossing conjunction point at "00-01 PST on 12-05-2021."

According to astronomical parameters, there is "no chance" of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the evening of May 12 — Ramadan 29.

The weather is expected to be fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country, the Met department said.



Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Wednesday — the 29th of Ramadan — to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon, the body said in a statement issued May 8.

The meeting will take place in Islamabad with Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presiding over it, the statement had said.

The meetings of zonal committees would take place in their respective areas, while the central committee would gather witnesses from across the country.

Eid in Saudi Arabia on Thursday

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, several Arab media outlets reported.

According to Saudi Gazette, the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted, meaning Ramadan will last 30 days this year and Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Thursday, May 13.