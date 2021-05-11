Pakistan to start walk-in coronavirus vaccination for people above 40 from May 12

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad addressing a press conferene. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will begin walk-in vaccination facility for people above 40-years-old from May 12 (tomorrow), said Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday.

"Starting tomorrow, the 12th of May, all [people aged] 40 plus who have registered will be able to walk into any vaccination centre of their choice and get vaccinated," the minister wrote on Twitter.

He also said that vaccination centres are open this week and will only be closed for two days on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.



Umar said that only 7% Pakistanis are above 60 and 53% of all covid deaths have fallen in this age bracket.

On the other hand, 77% of the population is below 40 and 9% of mortalities have been recorded in this age bracket.



The minister underscored that the death rate among people under the age of 40 years — which has been less than 1% — rises to 1.8% for 41-50, 3.8% for 51-60, 7.2% for 61-70, 11.1% for 71-80 and over 15% for those above 80

"Therefore it is vital that vaccination is concentrated on the most vulnerable segments of population," he stressed, adding: "The risk of mortality due to covid rises sharply with age."



The minister said that vaccinations were opened in descending order of age due to "finite availability of vaccines globally, as well as vaccination capacity in the country".

He said that both supplies of vaccines and vaccination capacity are continuously increasing however with concerted efforts.



