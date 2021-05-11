Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll surges past 19,000

Pakistani children wear face masks while accompanying a guardian on a motorcycle. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has crossed another grim milestone as its total deaths from coronavirus exceeded 19,000 on Tuesday, raising the total death tally to 19,106 country-wide.



According to the data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 3,084 people tested COVID-19 positive during the last 24 hours after 38,883 tests were conducted, taking the total caseload to 864,577.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 7.93% as of today.



Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 78959, while 766492 people have recovered from the virus so far.

In a province-wise breakdown, Punjab remains the most affected province with the highest number of deaths — 9,125.

Around 4,750 deaths have been reported from Sindh, over 3,600 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 716 from Islamabad, 253 from Balochistan, 508 from Azad Jammu, and Kashmir, and 107 from Gilgit-Baltistan.