Prince Harry, William still estranged despite chatting briefly at Philip's funeral

Relationship between between Prince Harry, William still 'frosty'

Prince Harry and William have not resolved their differences, said royal expert Nick Bullen.



The two princes are yet to bury the hatchet, despite reuniting at Prince Philip's funeral last month.

According to Bullen, “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” the editor-in-chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV revealed to Us Weekly.

Bullen went on to say that although the reunion between the estranged brothers was 'frosty,' it was a step in the right direction.

“It’s pretty clear that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing her best to build the bridges,” he said, referring to William’s wife Kate Middleton who stepped away to give the two a private moment to talk. “Softly, softly seems to be the order of the day.”

Earlier, a separate source told Us that William and Harry “definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven."

However, they did speak while Harry was in the UK, which was “progress.”

