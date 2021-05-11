Kangana Ranaut realizes COVID is a 'wakeup call' after terming it a 'small time flu'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actor Kangana Ranaut is taking back her earlier stance on COVID-19 after she called it a ‘small time flu’ that sparked immense outrage.
The Manikarnika actor turned to her Instagram and claimed that the virus was a wakeup call and a reminder for people to live their lives in a more responsible way.
“Covid is just a wake up call. If we don't start living responsibly, future for our species is bleak,” said Kangana.
“Plant more trees, one person must plant eight trees a year, that is the amount of oxygen each one of us consumes,” she continued.
“(Do) you want children because everyone is having or it’s a conscious choice that you made?” Her final recommendation was to not waste water or food. “Let’s start with this, there is a lot to do anyway,” she added.
Last week, she faced the wrath of the public after calling COVID-19 a 'small time flu' as she confirmed her diagnosis.
“I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she wrote in her post.