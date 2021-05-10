Sindh govt appoints Imran Yaqoob Minhas as new Karachi police chief

Imran Yaqoob Minhas. — Twitter

Imran Yaqoob Minhas has been appointed as the new Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi, a notification from the Sindh Government's Services, General, Administration, and Coordination Department said Monday.



The new police chief has exchanged portfolios with Ghulam Nabi Memon, as the latter is now posted as the additional inspector general of police, special branch Sindh.

Minhas was earlier posted as additional inspector general of police, special branch Sindh.

The newly appointed Karachi police chief received his primary and higher education from the port city. After that, he joined the civil services in 1999 in the 19th Common Course.

Minhas started his career in the Police Service of Pakistan from Punjab, after which he served in Sindh and Balochistan.

He has served as a town police officer, Clifton, DIG West, Karachi, DIG Traffic, Karachi, inspector general jails, Karachi, and then additional inspector general of police, special branch Sindh.