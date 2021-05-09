Priyanka Chopra gets emotional in adorable Mother’s Day tribute

Priyanka Chopra recently penned an endearing and emotional note in honor of her loving mom for Mother’s Day.

The Hollywood powerhouse showed off her bond with her mother in a collection of Instagram shots and each one featured her tender devotion.

The caption only added to the mood and read, “’I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it’s ok. ‘- unknown Today we celebrate motherhood.”

“The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. I’m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you Happy Mother's Day to everyone”. (sic)

