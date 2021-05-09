Prince Harry, Meghan Markl's exit left void for Prince William, Kate Middleton to fill

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the royal family has left a void in the palace that needs to be filled.

The couple played a key role in appealing to the younger generations as they were more likable.

However, their exit means that Prince William and Kate Middleton now have to bear the task of filling that void through their latest social media venture, their YouTube channel.

Royal author Omid Scobie spoke on Heir Pod podcast saying that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking to keep a “personal connection” with their younger audiences like Prince Harry and Meghan did.

"I think Kensington Palace have really shied away from calling it a re-brand of sorts but this is clearly a very obvious attempt, at the very least, to seem within reach, a bit more personal, more accessible.

"This is a side of the Cambridges I think we’ll see more of over the current years ahead.

"When we look at the current line up of working Royals, it is slim.

"Above them are very big boots to fill, so really it’s up to the Cambridges to keep that personal connection with the public, not just in the UK but around the world.

"Harry and Meghan left quite a big void when it came to reaching out to younger audiences.

"And I think that it’s now up to the Cambridges to really try and reach that - and I think modernising their social media presence is certainly a good start."