Farhan Akhtar gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Indian star Farhan Akhtar on Saturday informed his millions of fans that he has received his first jab of Covid-19 vaccine.



The Sky Is Pink actor took to Twitter and updated his fans about the development.

He tweeted, “Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system.”

Farhan further said “To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe.”