Kriti Sanon sheds light on the importance of ‘universal unity’ amid covid-19

Indian actor Kriti Sanon recently shed light on ongoing struggle with covid-19 and highlighted the importance of unity and universal love.

The actor shared her heartbreaking thoughts in an Instagram video and highlighted the pain of the collective human race.

She was quoted saying, "What breaks us somewhere unites us. Today when I look around it doesn't matter what your caste is or religion is, profession is, rich or poor, which state are you from -- nothing matters. At the end of it we are all just human beings who can feel and recognise each other's pain.”

Check it out below:








