Pakistani soldier sustains injuries in Afghan cross border firing, says ISPR

Terrorists from Afghanistan resorted to firing across the international border at a military checkpoint in Bajaur District during which one Pakistani soldier sustained injuries, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday said.

Pakistani troops promptly responded to the attack, the military's media wing said, adding that Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," the statement added.

Two days ago, four FC personnel embraced had martyrdom and six others suffered injuries in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan, according to the ISPR.

ISPR had said terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at the FC personnel who, at the time, were busy in fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.