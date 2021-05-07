Pakistani traders to operate businesses till chand raat despite govt's orders

picture showing a busy jewellery market. Photo: File.

ISLAMABAD: In defiance of the government's coronavirus protocols for the Eid ul Fitr holidays (May 8 to May 16) during which all commercial activities are to remain suspended, the All Pakistan Traders Association on Friday evening announced that traders will continue to operate businesses from tomorrow till chand raat — a day before Eid.

According to the All Pakistan Traders Association President Ajmal Baloch, as against the directives of the government, all markets and businesses will operate across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, Geo.tv reported.

"We should be allowed to operate businesses 24 hours as the Saudi government did," said Baloch, adding if the government does not have the means to provide relief to the business community, then it should not tell trades to shut down their businesses.

A day ago, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad had announced that a full lockdown would be imposed in the federal capital from today (May 7) in a bid to curb the rising number of coronavirus infections.

Public transport will be suspended after 6pm, the deputy commissioner had said, adding that all parks, recreational places, and commercial areas will also be closed after 6 pm.

The authorities will ensure that people follow the government's mandated "Stay Home, Stay Safe" policy, the deputy commissioner added.

Akin to that, two days ago, the Punjab government had also announced that a full lockdown will be imposed across the province throughout the Eid holidays (May 8 to May 16) to curb the rising number of coronavirus infections.

The Sindh government also announced a new set of restrictions as part of the national “Stay Home- Stay Safe” drive to curb coronavirus during the Eid holidays.

In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the provincial government stated that the new restrictions will remain in place from May 9 to 16.

According to a notification issued in this regard, all markets, businesses and shops will remain closed during the period except essential services. Special Eid bazaars / 'Chand-Raat Bazars' mehndi, jewellery/ornaments shops shall remain closed during the period being non-essential.

Pakistan reports 4,298 coronavirus cases in a day

Pakistan continues to report a large number of coronavirus cases across the country, with 4,298 people testing positive for the virus, with 140 people succumbing to the infection.

The country passed the grim milestone of 850,000 cases in total while the total death toll has climbed to 18,677.

The total number of recoveries reported across the country stands at 747,755 while the active number of cases has risen to 83,699.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 9.58%.