Fri May 07, 2021
May 7, 2021

Sitarist Prateek Chaudhary passes away due to coronavirus complications

Fri, May 07, 2021
Sitarist Prateek Chaudhary passes away due to coronavirus complications

Renowned Indian sitarist Prateek Chaudhary died of coronavirus on Thursday, days after his father also passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

According to music historian Pavan Jha, Prateek Chaudhary, 49 was in ICU after testing positive for coronavirus. He died on Thursday.

Pavan Jha tweeted, “And the bad news is Not stopping. Prateek Chaudhuri, the promising talent & son of legendary Debu Chaudhuri is no more. Was struggling hard in ICU & Yesterday he joined his father as they walked together on the path of eternity- #RestinPeace Prateek.”

Prateek’s father, veteran sitarist Devbrata Chaudhary, popularly known as Debu Chaudhuri, also died last week due to Covid-19.

