Jennifer Aniston feels so good after ‘fully vaccinated’ against Covid-19

Jennifer Aniston is feeling ‘so good’ as she has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the actress revealed on Friday.



The Friends star disclosed this in an Instagram post.



Sharing her adorable photo, Jennifer Aniston wrote “Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good. We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now.”

The 52-year-old actress further said “Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere... and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family.”



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with heart emojis.