PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal now on Exit Control List

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry added on Friday the name of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal to the Exit Control List.



Iqbal's name was added to the no-fly list on request by the National Accountability Bureau, which is investigating him in the Narowal Sports City Complex corruption reference.

The former federal minister is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency.



NAB the sports city project was conceived on the instruction of Iqbal without any feasibility in 1999. This project was first called the Sports Stadium Narowal.

It was initially approved at a cost of Rs34.74 million by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), which Iqbal headed. NAB maintains that Iqbal illegally directed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and NESPAK to increase the project's scope, enhancing the cost to Rs97.52 million.