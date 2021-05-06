Tristan Thompson to file defamation suit against Sydney Chase amid cheating scandal

Tristan Thompson insisted Sydney Chase had laid false allegations against him and that he will sue her

Tristan Thompson will be filing a defamation suit against Instagram model Sydney Chase who alleged him of cheating on Khloe Kardashian with her.



Reacting to the claims, Tristan in a cease and desist letter through his lawyer refuted all the rumours, calling Chase a 'liar.'

He insisted she had laid false allegations against him and that he will sue her for defamation.

The letter read, “Mr Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts.”

It went on to urge Chase to stop “defaming" Thompson online, "You do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.”

Thompson found himself entangled in another controversy when Chase took to the No Jumper podcast to make the claims.

Hence, a legal notice has also been sent to the host of the show who has not yet sent a disclaimer in response.

This is not the first time that Thompson has found himself in such a spot.

Earlier, he was embroiled in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.