Wed May 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 5, 2021

Thousands subscribe Kate Middleton and William's YouTube channel

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 05, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William on Wednesday launched their YouTube channel.

The couple made the announcement in a video clip shared on the their official "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" Instagram account.

A look at their newly launched YouTube channel shows that the couple amassed more than 28 thousands followers within an hour.

Their first video got more than 16,000 views in one hour. The couple's channel has been verified by YouTube as it has a verification check mark next to its name.  


