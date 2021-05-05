Salman Khan, Disha Patani-starrer ‘Radhe’ title track is out now

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai title track has been released and it has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



The title track was released on Wednesday.

Salman Khan and Disha also shared the title track of Radhe on their respective Instagram handles.

Sharing the song, Khan wrote “#RadheTitleTrack”.

He further said “This too shall pass and god willing with all human support. Eradicate hatred. Radhe Radhe Radhe… #StaySafe”.

Disha also posted the song and said “The most wanted track of the year is here. #RadheTitleTrack out now!”.

The title track of Radhe is composed by Sajid-Wajid and the song has been written and sung by Sajid.

It is one of the last compositions by Sajid-Wajid duo, before Wajid's unfortunate demise last year.