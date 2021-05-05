Prince Charles ‘aggrieved’ at Prince Harry for sullying the royal family’s repute

Several days may have passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview, but hardly anyone has forgotten the consequences of the couple's bombshell claims.



According to The Sun, Prince Charles is still furious with his son for exposing his family and sullying the Windsor name in front of the world with his CBS interview.

A source spoke to the portal and said that the Prince of Wales was “aggrieved” and the Duke of Sussex’s recent visit to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral, came without any progress on the father-son’s relationship healing.

“Harry, William, and Charles focused on reaching some form of peace and stability within the family moving forward,” said the source.

“The conversations were focused less on what has happened and what was said with Oprah and more on how to move forward as a family. And that is not an easy path, it requires time and understanding,” they continued.

“Charles felt aggrieved at how the family’s personal affairs and family dramas were expressed in such an ‘insensitive’ way,” while “Harry stands by his words and stands by his wife regarding the way they chose to express ‘their truth.’”

“Certainly Charles and William will not delve into these matters publicly. There is a feeling that any actions raised by Meghan and Harry’s claims will only ever remain behind palace doors,” the grapevine added.