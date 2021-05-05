Tristan Thompson sends a cease-and-desist letter to Sydney Chase over cheating claims

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has taken legal action over Sydney Chase cheating claims as he sent a cease-and-desist letter after after her cheating claims.

The 30-year-old NBA star has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sydney Chase and the podcast where she alleged they 'hooked up' behind Khloe Kardashian's back.

The 23-year-old alleged she had relations with Khloe's beau in January and that they last spoke a day after his daughter True's third birthday in Los Angeles.

There are reports that the No Jumper podcast episode that featured Sydney has now been edited after receiving the letter from Tristan's attorney Marty Singer, who also works with Khloe Kardashian.

'Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it,' Grandmaison told PageSix in an interview on Tuesday. 'Honestly, I wouldn't have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship.'



Sydney Chase has note responded yet to Tristan Thompson's cease-and-desist letter which is a document sent to an individual to stop allegedly illegal activity.