Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's electric Vax Live concert performance

Superstar Jennifer Lopez never fails to impress.

From her musical and acting talent to her jaw-dropping fashion looks, the On the Floor hit maker never ceases the opportunity to wow her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared snaps from her electric performance in the Vax Live concert.

The diva looked jaw-dropping in her signature long ponytail which was centre stage as she switched up her performance outfits.

“When rocking a ponytail ... you know it’s about to go down,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:











