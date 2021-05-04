close
Tue May 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 4, 2021

Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's electric Vax Live concert performance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 04, 2021

Superstar Jennifer Lopez never fails to impress. 

From her musical and acting talent to her jaw-dropping fashion looks, the On the Floor hit maker never ceases the opportunity to wow her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared snaps from her electric performance in the Vax Live concert.

The diva looked jaw-dropping in her signature long ponytail which was centre stage as she switched up her performance outfits.

“When rocking a ponytail ... you know it’s about to go down,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:




Latest News

More From Entertainment