In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 150,000 people in a day on May 3

Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar's file photo.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday shared that over 150,000 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan a day earlier.

On Twitter, the federal minister said that more than 164,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on Monday.

""Yesterday, for the first time, the number of single-day vaccinations exceeded 150,000. A total of more than 164,000 people were vaccinated," the minister said in a tweet.

Umar said the vaccination process of people aged 40 and above was also started yesterday across the country.



The country is currently vaccinating people who are 40 plus and healthcare workers with Chinese vaccines.