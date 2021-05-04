LAHORE: A case has been registered against four persons in the murder case of a Pakistani girl of British origin in Phase 5, DHA, Lahore.



Mahira Zulfiqar, 25, was found dead on her bed when a domestic worker entered her room for cleaning a day earlier.

The police had said she was living with a friend in Lahore and had come to Pakistan two months back from the UK. The victim's family is believed to be living in London.

The complainant told the police that Zulfiqar was killed by her friends Zahir Jadoon and Saad Amir Butt. The two accused reportedly wanted to marry Zulfiqar.

A preliminary post-mortem report stated a bullet had been fired near the victim's neck and scars were found on her body.

Preliminary police investigations found no evidence of abuse or resistance to a robbery.

