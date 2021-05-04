Ellen DeGeneres showcases her snazzy new ride as she steps out for coffee in Santa Barbara

Ellen DeGeneres mesmerised fans as she flaunted her new car worth almost $200K during her appearance in Santa Barbara on Monday.

The famous talk show host treated herself to a new $181,950 Porsche 950 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition after ex-girlfriend Anne Heche accused Ellen of being bossy when they were a couple.

Anne Heche, 51, shared a video to TikTok in which she claimed that the comedienne didn't want her to 'dress sexy' when they were a couple.

The former Academy Awards host also loves to wear casual dresses for the outing.

Ellen DeGeneres is known for being a longtime Porsche enthusiast and her car collection is said to be worth over $1.5 million. With a net worth of $370 million.