Ellen DeGeneres showcases her snazzy new ride as she steps out for coffee in Santa Barbara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ellen DeGeneres mesmerised fans as she flaunted her new car worth almost $200K during her appearance in Santa Barbara on Monday.
The famous talk show host treated herself to a new $181,950 Porsche 950 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition after ex-girlfriend Anne Heche accused Ellen of being bossy when they were a couple.
Anne Heche, 51, shared a video to TikTok in which she claimed that the comedienne didn't want her to 'dress sexy' when they were a couple.
The former Academy Awards host also loves to wear casual dresses for the outing.
Ellen DeGeneres is known for being a longtime Porsche enthusiast and her car collection is said to be worth over $1.5 million. With a net worth of $370 million.