close
Mon May 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 3, 2021

Salman Khan unveils advance booking news for ‘Radhe’

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, May 03, 2021
Salman Khan unveils advance booking news for ‘Radhe’

Indian actor Salman Khan recently turned to social media to announce advance booking plans for his new film Radhe.

The film is supposed to release within theatres all across the USA on May 13th and fans have the opportunity to bag their preferred spots ahead of the curve.

The actor announced the news over on Twitter and wrote, "#Radhe ki advance bookings ho gayi hain shuru for the UAE. Milte hain theatres mein (advance bookings for Radhe have started for the UAE. See you in theatres). Stay safe!"

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood