Kareena Kapoor on the dangers of child abuse amid an isolated pandemic

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor takes to social media with a message regarding child abuse and the responsibility of adults to aid children “who are alone because of Covid-19.”

The actress penned her note over on Instagram and posted the agency’s number alongside a caption that read, “My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital.”

“Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma.”

