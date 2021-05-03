close
Mon May 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 3, 2021

Varun Dhawan reflects on India’s COVID crisis with a hopeful note

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, May 03, 2021
Varun Dhawan reflects on India’s COVID crisis with a hopeful note

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is reflecting on India’s ongoing COVID catastrophe by penning a note about the pandemic.

Turning to Instagram, the Student of the Year star shared a note, saying when the pandemic is over, more than anything else, people will remember ‘fighting for air.’

"If we all survive this, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came down to it, we didn't fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery. We didn't fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn't fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn't fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air,” he wrote.

"WE are in this together,” he captioned the post. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood