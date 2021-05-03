Varun Dhawan reflects on India’s COVID crisis with a hopeful note

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is reflecting on India’s ongoing COVID catastrophe by penning a note about the pandemic.

Turning to Instagram, the Student of the Year star shared a note, saying when the pandemic is over, more than anything else, people will remember ‘fighting for air.’

"If we all survive this, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came down to it, we didn't fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery. We didn't fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn't fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn't fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air,” he wrote.

"WE are in this together,” he captioned the post.

