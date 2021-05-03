SIALKOT: PM Imran Khan’s aide Usman Dar and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz have come out in support of Sialkot’s Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf who was admonished severely by Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan a day ago.



They have issued statements defending the female officer who faced public humiliation by the Punjab chief minister’s adviser during a visit to a Ramadan bazaar.

Awan got offended when some buyers complained about substandard edibles being sold at the market.

The video of the harsh exchange went viral on social media in a few hours after which statements were issued in support of Sonia Sadaf.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar expressed his concerns over the incident.

He said he knew the assistant commissioner, adding that she is an efficient and competent officer.

Dar added that the role of female officers in governance is important and must be appreciated.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senior vice president Maryam Nawaz said civil servants and bureaucrats get appointed to any administrative position after excelling in studies and passing competitive exams.

Taking a dig at the government, she said they were not "selected" to the posts.

She said any minister or the chief minister's special assistant had no right to insult any officer and demanded Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan tender an apology to AC Sonia Sadaf.





Separately, The graduates of Civil Service Academy did not mince their words and said they stood with Sadaf, asking Awan to apologise for her behaviour.

“A PAS officer was publicly humiliated. This is a criminal act.”

Punjab Chief Secretary ‘concerned’

Later on, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, while reacting to the Sialkot incident, said that the uncivilised treatment meted out to an administrative officer in a Ramadan bazaar was condemnable.

In a statement Sunday night, the Punjab CS said that Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and other administrative officers were on the frontlines despite the scorching heat and corona pandemic.

He said that the use of unethical language with any officer or staff is condemnable and added that administrative officers across Punjab were present in the field day and night for the convenience of people, which is highly appreciable.

Jawwad Rafique Malik said he had conveyed his reservations about the tragic incident to the Punjab chief minister.