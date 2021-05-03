IPL 2021 in danger as two Kolkata Knight Riders players test positive for coronavirus

IPL trophy file photo.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in danger of being postponed as two players of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The development came hours before the much-awaited clash between the KKR and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which has been rescheduled.

The match was supposed to be played tonight but as per latest reports, has been rescheduled after mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and seam bowler Sandeep Warrier have tested positive for Covid-19.

As per Indian media reports, it is believed that Chakravarthy contracted the virus when he left the bio-secure bubble to get his shoulder scanned recently. That is when the Indian cricketer may have gotten infected with the virus.

As per the team management's report, except for Chakravarthy and Warrier, the other players of the KKR tested negative for the virus.

The franchise or the IPL is yet to issue a statement over the matter. This is the first incidence of players within the IPL bio-secure bubble testing positive for the virus since the 2021 season began a few months earlier.

The KKR are placed number seven on the IPL points table. The team last played on Thursday against the Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.

PSL 6 postponed after players test positive for coronavirus

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was also postponed in March this year after a couple of players and officials tested positive for the virus in the bio-secure bubble.

Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect, a statement by the PCB had read.

It said that the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on February 20.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan had held a media conference at the National Stadium to discuss the tournament's postponement.

He had said that PCB had to put the PSL on hold as they were not “effectively” able to enforce the standard operating procedures required for a bio secure bubble.

Wasim had assured fans that the PCB will be looking for “other windows” to hold the remaining matches of the PSL 6 at a later date.

“What’s taking place right now is that we are carefully and slowly exiting players from our environment so that we can safely get them out and they can start to travel wherever they need to travel,” explained Wasim.

“It's firmly our belief that we will find a window and finish those [remaining] matches,” the PCB CEO had said.