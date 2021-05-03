Ryan Reynolds gets trolled by Hugh Jackman once again with ‘smart career advice’

Hugh Jackman poked fun at Ryan Reynolds once again through a New York City parks officer

Famed actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been leaving fans in splits over their unending banter over the years.

The Wolverine star poked fun at the Deadpool star once again through a New York City parks officer.

In a 34-second video posted on his Twitter account, Jackman says that Officer John Dobkowski approached him and had some words of wisdom to pass on to Reynolds.

"Hey Ryan, you've got to get this guy in "Deadpool 3,” says the officers, referring to Jackman.

"Even if it's for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie would be so cool, so great. It would blow the box office!" added Officer Dobkowski.

"Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring,” Jackman wrote alongside the video on Twitter.

