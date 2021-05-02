Electronic voting 'another drama by PTI to rig elections', says Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: File.

PML-N' Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the PTI government's idea of introducing electronic voting is "yet another drama to rig the elections."

Speaking to media persons in Narowal, Iqbal said that the PTI government did not think about introducing electoral reforms for the last three years, but suddenly came up with the notion after repeatedly facing defeats in by-polls.

"If the PTI government is serious about electoral reforms, then it should send suggestions related to the reforms to the chief election commissioner," said Iqbal.

"The Karachi by-election proved that PML-N is the only successful party in Sindh. The people of Karachi are with PML-N," Iqbal claimed.

'Imran Khan enjoying a picnic instead of running govt'

The PML-N leader further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "cannot dare to dissolve the assembly," adding that if he the premier leaves the government, he will be answerable to people.



"It seems like Imran Khan is enjoying a picnic instead of running a government," Iqbal said.

Iqbal's comments come after PM Imran Khan made an offer to the Opposition to sit down with the government and bring electoral reforms, stressing that technology is the only solution to this decades-old problem where every party cries foul and accuses the victor of rigging the elections.

The premier went so far as to even offer the Opposition to take their pick of available Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) models.