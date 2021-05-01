Prince William and Prince Harry have yet to bury the hatchet: source

Despite many assuming Prince William and Prince Harry's rift is now getting healed following their reunion, the two still have a long way to go.



An insider spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that the two brothers have made some progress to mend their ties but they have hardly let the bygones be bygones.

“Harry did speak to William while he was in the U.K., so in that respect, they made some progress,” said the insider.

“But they definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven nor have they buried the hatchet,” they added.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex were recently spotted chatting after the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip last month.