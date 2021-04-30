Kris Jenner wishes Travis Scott on his 29th birthday

Kris Jenner sent sweet birthday wishes to Travis Scott, who turned 29 on Friday, saying “I hope you have a magical day filled with love.”



Sharing sweet photos with the father of her granddaughter Stormi Webster, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote “Happy Birthday @travisscott!!! I hope you have a magical day filled with love.”

“You are the most amazing daddy and I love watching you with Stormi.”

“Thank you for all of the joy you bring when we are all together! What a blessing!! I love you very much Mama”, followed by heart emoji.

Travis Scott shares Stormi with Kylie, the 23-year-old daughter of Kris Jenner. The couple stopped dating over a year ago.