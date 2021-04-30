Kris Jenner wishes Travis Scott on his 29th birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kris Jenner sent sweet birthday wishes to Travis Scott, who turned 29 on Friday, saying “I hope you have a magical day filled with love.”
Sharing sweet photos with the father of her granddaughter Stormi Webster, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote “Happy Birthday @travisscott!!! I hope you have a magical day filled with love.”
“You are the most amazing daddy and I love watching you with Stormi.”
“Thank you for all of the joy you bring when we are all together! What a blessing!! I love you very much Mama”, followed by heart emoji.
Travis Scott shares Stormi with Kylie, the 23-year-old daughter of Kris Jenner. The couple stopped dating over a year ago.