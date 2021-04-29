close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 29, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left embarrassed over Spotify host's comments

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 29, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been left embarrassed as a fellow Spotify podcast host said to his listeners that they should not get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced that they will be part of a star-studded panel aimed at maximising global vaccination.

However, podcast host Joe Rogan’s comments come as a blow as they signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the company since stepping down from the royal family.

A royal insider familiar with the couple told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan will be less than thrilled with Spotify, it’s hugely embarrassing for them.

“And they have to think, ‘Do we really want to be on the same banner as Joe Rogan?'”

Rogan said: "If you’re, like, 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go ‘No'."

Latest News

More From Entertainment