Past rulers have London properties which even UK PM cannot afford: PM Imran Khan

QUETTA: Launching yet another broadside at the Opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan's previous rulers have properties in London in areas where even the UK PM cannot afford to live.

PM Imran made the remarks while addressing the groundbreaking of three highways in the provincial capital during his day-long visit to Quetta.

In his address, PM Imran Khan assured the people of Balochistan that his government will divert funds to the province despite the financial constraints being faced.

The premier also told the people that the federal government will discuss the expansion of health insurance, similar to the one introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the Balochistan government.



"After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government is expanding the network of health insurance per household in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan. The same would be discussed with the coalition government of Balochistan," said the PM Imran.

The prime minister vowed that his government is focused on bringing a "revolution of prosperity in Balochistan" by introducing projects that focus on infrastructure and human development.

"Balochistan has been neglected in the past and the [PTI] government will take every step to minimise the suffering of the locals," said PM Imran.



The prime minister said that his government had so far developed 3,300km roads two years since they were elected, unlike the 1,100km roads built by previous governments in the last 15 years.



The PM said that if such major steps were taken in the past then the country would have been better developed.

The premier blamed "elite capture" for the economic divide in the society and stressed the need for a model of development for all, no matter rich or poor.



"Balochistan suffered apathy of previous rulers who ignored the province. But my ideology focuses on making Pakistan rise by uplifting its weaker segments," said PM Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, in his address, said that in the last 15 years, the previous governments left several development projects unfinished. He added that his government is focused on completing those projects.



He also highlighted the need to enhance the connectivity of Quetta with Naseerabad and Sibi via dualisation to facilitate farmers and traders from adjoining areas.



Earlier, the PM was briefed on the overall situation of Balochistan and the development projects.



The premier was in Quetta to inaugurate the construction of a 162-kilometre Ziarat Harnai road, the 23-kilometre dualisation of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25) and the construction of an 11-kilometre Dera Murad Jamali Bypass (N-65).