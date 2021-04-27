How Kate Middleton is quietly changing monarchy amid Megxit noise

Kate Middleton is quietly changing the monarchy in “radical” ways to change the monarchy.

Royal expert Daniela Elser said that the Duchess of Cambridge has “changed the social media game” as the Cambridges are taking charge of their narrative.

Her comments come after Kate and Prince William marked Anzac Day, a national day of remembrance observed in Australia and New Zealand.

"To mark Anzac Day, William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge’s Kensington Palace social media accounts shared a truly delightful video showing the Prince, with his balding noggin on prominent display, writing letters to the Australian and Kiwi high commissioners before an unseen flunkie zipped across London to deliver the missives along with homemade Anzac biscuits," she wrote for news.com.au.

She added that the image was "indisputable proof" that Kate is "nailing the social media game".

"It was indisputable proof of something that has become increasingly apparent of late: Kate is simply nailing the social media game right now.

"See, while royal news over the last year has nearly been wholly consumed by the ongoing Sussex melodrama, all TV tears, pouting, posturing and eye-popping business deals, something very interesting has been going on back in the UK.

"That is, while the eyes of the world were, by and large, glued to the Harry and Meghan Show, Kate has been revolutionising the royal social media game."

She also made mention of the couple’s Instagram post on Easter.

"Rather than sharing some pretty shot of daffodils or something suitably pastoral like a playful lamb, the Kensington Royal account instead featured a homespun video showing a chocolate egg being smashed with a rolling pin in reverse. Cheeky."

"William and Kate’s social media transformation is emblematic of a far more significant intellectual shift in their journey towards the throne.

"Basically, this is them positioning themselves to rule – and rule in a way that will change the Crown forever.

"In essence, what we are witnessing via the Cambridges’ social media accounts is an acknowledgement that for the monarchy to survive, it will require a new royal modus operandi predicated on a common humanity.

"That is, imperious and enigmatic is out; openness and realness are in."