Viola Davis addresses Chadwick Boseman’s popularity: ‘It feels right’

Hollywood star Viola Davis recently sat down for a chat and spilled the beans on Chadwick Boseman’s growing fame following his death.

The actor got candid about the love Boseman has been receiving during his interview with E News and as quoted saying, “He was authenticity on steroids. Sometimes people honor people who actually were not really nice or really the persona did not match the real person. This [love] it matches a person.”

“I'm telling you, this person, this human being, this artist did not mistake his presence for the event,' Viola went on. He absolutely honored the work. He entered it because he just wanted to be an artist.”