close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 25, 2021

Akshay Kumar pledges massive donation for the Gautam Gambhir Foundation

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 25, 2021
Akshay Kumar pledges massive donation for the Gautam Gambhir Foundation

Indian actor and humanitarian Akshay Kumar recently donated a massive amount to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation for their fight against covid-19 and had fans shocked.

News regarding the donation as announced by the official Gautm Gambhir Twitter handle and their tweet read, “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds, and oxygen for the needy! God bless #InThisTogether @ggf_india.”

The actor even replied to the foundation’s message and wrote, “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.”


Latest News

More From Bollywood