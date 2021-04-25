Akshay Kumar pledges massive donation for the Gautam Gambhir Foundation

Indian actor and humanitarian Akshay Kumar recently donated a massive amount to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation for their fight against covid-19 and had fans shocked.

News regarding the donation as announced by the official Gautm Gambhir Twitter handle and their tweet read, “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds, and oxygen for the needy! God bless #InThisTogether @ggf_india.”

The actor even replied to the foundation’s message and wrote, “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.”



