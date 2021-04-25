Akshay Kumar pledges massive donation for the Gautam Gambhir Foundation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actor and humanitarian Akshay Kumar recently donated a massive amount to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation for their fight against covid-19 and had fans shocked.
News regarding the donation as announced by the official Gautm Gambhir Twitter handle and their tweet read, “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds, and oxygen for the needy! God bless #InThisTogether @ggf_india.”
The actor even replied to the foundation’s message and wrote, “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.”