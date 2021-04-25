Angelina Jolie forms a new career plan after claiming Brad Pitt split impacted work

Tinseltown's beloved Angelina Jolie has some brand new career plans fter she recently admitted that her work got impacted by her divorce from Brad Pitt.



Sources revealed that the Maleficent star, 45, is buckling up to start directing a movie again with a timeline for her directorial already drawn up in her head.

Chatting with HollywoodLife, a source close to the star revealed: “Since the moment she became a mom Angelina has always put her kids first. They come before anything and anyone. And with the divorce they have needed so much more of her time and attention so, as she said, taking on a big directing project just has not been feasible.”

The diva has taken a step back from directing since her 2017 film, First They Killed My Father. Now, she feels “it is absolutely something she will tackle again,” according to the source, who added: “She loves it but only when she can really give her all and right now her focus is still first and foremost on being a mom.”

“She still wants to work but, as far as taking on an all-consuming project like directing a movie, she will wait until she feels the kids are ready for that. Until they are older,” said the insider.

“But it won’t be that long, they’re all teenagers now. Angelina knows these years go by in the blink of an eye so it’s not just about what’s best for her kids,” they continued.

“She also doesn’t want to miss her time with them. She is savoring her time with her kids as much as she can, so she has no regrets about putting off directing a big project.”

“Her kids are the ultimate focus of everything, and she always emphasizes how grateful she is for every moment they agree to spend with her,” it was further revealed.

“Like I said, they are teenagers now, so they are already starting to go all their own ways. They have their friends and all their activities, plus their schoolwork. They’re all very busy, so she doesn’t take it for granted that they still love spending time with her,” the source added.