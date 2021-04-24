Fans mourn DMX in a livestreamed event

Fans of American rapper DMX who died earlier this month would mourn his death in a livestreamed event from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday.

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX or Dark Man X, will be mourned by fans around the world in a livestreamed event from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday.

Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX, died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack a week earlier, which many media outlets initially attributed to a drug overdose.

The memorial at the Barclays Center will be closed to the public but will be streamed live on DMX’s YouTube account at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT). A second event will be broadcast live on BET Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT) from an undisclosed church in the New York City area.