Fri Apr 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Charli D'Amelio stars in Chase Hudson's music video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021

Charli D'Amelio, world's most popular TikToker' has featured in the music video for Chase Hudson's new music video.

 Chase Hudson, also known as Lil Huddy, on Friday dropped his new song titled "America's Sweetheart".

Taking to Instagram, Lil Huddy wrote, "my brand new song “America’s Sweetheart” and the official music video featuring @charlidamelio is OUT NOW ! this song means everything to me and i can’t believe i finally get to share it with you all."



