Madhuri Dixit walks down memory lane for film ‘Anjaam’

Indian actor Madhuri Dixit recently took to social media to show off her elation over the 27th birthday of her Shah Rukh Khan starrer Anjaam.

The actor gushed over the old release over on Twitter with iconic portrait shots and a caption that read, “#27YearsOfAnjaam One of my memorable films with @iamsrk & #DeepakTijori filled with lots of emotions, drama, and entertainment” (sic)

Check it out below:



