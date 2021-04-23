close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Madhuri Dixit walks down memory lane for film ‘Anjaam’

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021
Madhuri Dixit walks down memory lane for film ‘Anjaam’

Indian actor Madhuri Dixit recently took to social media to show off her elation over the 27th birthday of her Shah Rukh Khan starrer Anjaam.

The actor gushed over the old release over on Twitter with iconic portrait shots and a caption that read, “#27YearsOfAnjaam One of my memorable films with @iamsrk & #DeepakTijori filled with lots of emotions, drama, and entertainment” (sic)

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood