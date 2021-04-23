Addison Rae, Kim Kardashian gave fans a dance lesson in flexibility

Addison Rae and Kim Kardashian recently turned to social media to show off their flexibility in a dance lesson.

The duo gave their fans the one-on-one over on TikTok even featured it in their band new Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode.

In the clip Addison acted has Kim’s couch, reminding her of the need to stretch out before attempting any splits and had her fans in shock with her flexible nature in no time.

