Beware of people masquerading as 'attestation agents', says HEC

Representational image. — File photo

The Higher Education Commission said Thursday it had been brought to its attention that some individuals were posing as "agents" and offering to assist applicants in getting their degrees and transcripts attested.



In some cases, these individuals cheat the applicants by pasting fake HEC stamps or tickets on original degrees and transcripts, the body said.

All such degrees and transcripts, with fake stamps, are liable to be confiscated when submitted to HEC, the body warned.

"All concerned are advised to be extremely careful in this regard, and follow the prescribed procedure for attestation instead of engaging potentially fraudulent agents," it added.