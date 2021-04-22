Dia Mirza marks Earth Day by urging the world to change the way we live

B-Town actor and environment activist Dia Mirza has been using her platform to encourage the public to be more conscious towards climate change and embrace sustainable living.

The actor marked Earth Day with a social media post, urging the world to change the way humans live, which is something the global COVID-19 pandemic has shown is detrimental for the planet.

“The pandemic has made it abundantly clear that we have to change the way we live, produce, manufacture and consume. Today, the health of every single human-being and our collective harmony hangs in the balance and is closely linked with the well-being of Mother Nature,” she said.

“How we do it is the question. What we need to begin with is the dissemination of environmental literacy at all possible levels because we cannot save what we are ignorant about. The theme of Earth Day this year is a clarion call to restore the balance of the natural world on which all of life depends,” she continued.

“We need to mobilise greater momentum now than ever before. Of course personal behaviour change will make a difference but along with learning to lead more sustainable lifestyles, we also need to hold governments, industry and civil society accountable.”

“We need to imbibe and disseminate scientific facts which are now more accessible than ever before. We must join movements to protect nature/wildlife and demand laws that will ensure the change we need.”

“We need every single earth citizen to work towards restoring the planet to its former glory. When political, business and environmental leaders work in synergy with people from all walks of life to protect the earth, a better world will come into being,” she added.