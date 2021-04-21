‘Bigg Boss 14’: Arshi Khan diagnosed with coronavirus

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and experiencing mild symptoms, the actress confirmed on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Arshi Khan said "I just received my COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day before 19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID.”

She further said, “I am also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday. All those who have been in contact with me recently please follow all safely protocols and stay safe. Allah Bless You All."

Arshi captioned the post, "Be safe and dua kijiye."