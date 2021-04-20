PM Imran Khan congratulates Sheikh Rasheed for negotiating with banned TLP

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. Photos: File.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with the Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed to get details of the negotiation that the government recently held with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to sources, PM Imran Khan praised Sheikh Rasheed for successfully holding a dialogue with the TLP and deescalating the situation.

Last week, countrywide protests were held by a religious organisation which soon took a violent turn, leading to the death of three people, including two policemen. Later, 'miscreants' attacked a police station with petrol bombs, injuring six policemen, and later held 11 police personnel hostage.

"You have done a great job by amicably settling the matter," PM Imran Khan reportedly told Rasheed, according to sources.

The premier also directed the interior minister to continue working [towards] ensuring peace in the country, according to Geo.tv.

After 'successfully' holding talks with the banned TLP, Sheikh Rasheed said earlier today that the government would present a resolution in the National Assembly seeking the expulsion of the French envoy and withdraw cases against members of the proscribed organisation.

A government delegation, comprising the interior minister, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, SAPM Tahir Ashrafi, Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, held talks with members of the proscribed group in Lahore.

The interior minister, in a video statement, said the protests across Pakistan, including the one outside the headquarters of the religiopolitical group, will end.

Rasheed said he would hold a press conference sometime later today to share details. “Talks will continue with them.”

He said that all cases, including those filed under the fourth schedule, against the members of banned TLP will also be withdrawn.

Earlier, Geo News sources said that the resolution would not be tabled by the government. "The NA will debate whether to expel the French envoy or not."